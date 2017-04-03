More Taiwanese opt for ‘green’ burials

Staff writer, with CNA

There were 9,136 “green” burials in the nation in 2015, a significant increase from 3,910 in 2014 and 246 in 2006, signaling a growing trend among Taiwanese to deal with death in an environmentally friendly way, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

Many Taiwanese believe that the deceased should be buried in cemeteries so that their souls can rest in peace.

However, following the government’s efforts over the past few year to promote cremation, more people have become more open to “green” burials — including scattering the ashes of their loved ones under a tree at a designated spot or at sea, the ministry said.

“Green” burials offer a sustainable and natural alternative to conventional burials, and do not take up land, the ministry said, adding that ashes scattered under trees or covered by flowers become part of the environment within one to two years without causing pollution.

Among well-known people who opted for a “tree burial” was former vice president Lee Yuan-tsu (李元簇), who passed away on March 8.

Ministry figures also showed an increase in cremations.

About 95.65 percent of the people who died in 2015 were cremated, up from 85.83 percent in 2006, according to ministry data.

In 2015, 152,802 people chose to keep the ashes of their loved ones, up 33.97 percent from 2006, statistics from public mortuary facilities showed.