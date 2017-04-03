Lightbulbs to be taken off shelves after failing tests

Staff writer, with CNA

Twenty-six types of energy-efficient lightbulbs have been ordered off the shelves after they failed to pass quality tests, the Consumer Protection Committee said on Saturday.

Eighty-two types of energy-efficient lightbulbs supplied by 15 brands underwent the tests, which focused on their lifespan and brightness, according to the committee, which conducted the tests together with the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection.

Ten light bulbs failed both lifespan and brightness tests, 14 failed the lifespan test and two failed the brightness test, translating into an overall failure rate of 32 percent, the bureau said.

Consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) said the failed products included four that were labeled as having lifespans of 6,000 hours, but died in less than 2,000 hours.

They include one type of lightbulb by Osram, one by A-Mart and two by TOA Lighting, he said.

Another product by Philips died in less than 6,000 hours, although it was labeled as having a lifespan of 10,000 hours, he said.

Wang said the manufacturers will be required to recall the products, or face a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$32,964).