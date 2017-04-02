Senior citizens outnumber young people in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of senior citizens in Taiwan is more than 3.1 million, or 13.33 percent of the total population, outnumbering the number of people under 15 for the first time, the Ministry of the Interior said.

As of February, about 3.14 million people in Taiwan’s population of 23.54 million were aged 65 or older, ministry data show.

It was the first time the population of senior citizens surpassed the population of people aged 14 or younger, it added.

The National Development Council said that by next year, the number of senior citizens could account for more than 14 percent of Taiwan’s population, making Taiwan an aged society — which is a shift in the distribution of a nation’s population toward older ages.

The ratio is expected to increase to more than 20 percent by the end of 2026, it added.

In keeping with demographic trends, adult nappy sales have increased in the past five years, industry sources said.

RT-Mart spokesman Kuo Chien-chi said that its stores have seen double-digit growth in sales of adult nappies each year since 2012.

In addition to sales growth there has been a greater demand for higher-quality adult nappies, such as better leakage protection, which increases the cost, Kuo said.

In comparison, sales of baby nappies have decreased in double-digit figures annually since 2013, with flat growth reported last year, he said.

Kuo said that shrinking baby nappy sales is likely continue.

Taiwan has seen a generally declining birth rate over the past decade, the ministry said.

In 2012, 229,481 babies were born in Taiwan, representing a crude birth rate of 9.86 per 1,000 people, the highest in the past 10 years, the ministry said.

However, last year, Taiwan registered a crude birth rate of only 8.86 per 1,000 people, a decrease of 0.24 points from the previous year, ministry data showed.