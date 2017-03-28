Taipei may ease building restrictions near CKS Memorial

By Chung Hung-liang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A plan to remove height restrictions on buildings near Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall has been submitted to the Taipei City Government’s Urban Planning Commission for review after a year and half of deliberation, the city’s Urban Development Bureau said.

The memorial was completed in 1980 and its 76m hall was then the tallest building in the city. City regulations implemented in 1978 limited buildings within a 50m area around the memorial to a maximum height of 53m for urban landscaping purposes.

According to the plans, proximity of the zone to the Boai Special District (博愛特區), which has a high concentration of government ministries and other official buildings, led to the difference of height limitation changes within the zone, but the zone’s original area remains unchanged.

Should the plan be approved, areas north of Xinyi Road and south of Aiguo E Road would be able to have buildings as tall as 65m, while buildings in areas west of Zhongshan S Road would have to be capped at 24m due to their proximity to the Boai Special District, the bureau said.

The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) former headquarters, on the junction of Xinyi and Renai roads, which now houses the Chang Yung-fa Foundation, would still be capped at 53m, the bureau said, adding that the building was renovated once before to reach its current height.

Local borough wardens said the proposed changes were miniscule and called for greater relaxation of building heights, which would benefit communities and residences on both sides of Xinyi and Aiguo E roads.

Sinyi Housing and Real Estate’s Planning and Research Division manager Tseng Ching-te (曾敬德) said the limited relaxation on building heights might make urban renewal projects easier to plan, but would have a limited impact on the property market.

Other prominent Taipei sites also have height restrictions. There are limits in the areas around the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, although the restrictions were eased from the original 30m to 60m, while Taipei International Airport limits buildings in 1,000 hectares around the facility to 90m due to security concerns.