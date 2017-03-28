Road project accident kills one Indonesian worker

Staff writer, with CNA

One Indonesian construction worker was killed dead and two others injured after an accident yesterday at a road site in Keelung, firefighters and police said.

The three workers were removing a steel mold from a concrete pier on a scaffold when the mold dropped suddenly, hitting the scaffold and bringing it down, along with the three men, who fell from a height of 20m.

A 32-year-old man died at the scene from a broken skull, while the other two were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

One man showed no signs of life upon arrival at the hospital, but was resuscitated, and is in a deep coma with internal hemorrhage, hospital personnel said.

The other man suffered several cuts to his head and is under observation, they said.

The names of the workers were not immediately available.

The three men were the only workers at the construction site at the time of the accident.

Officials at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the three men were illegal workers, having run away from their legal employer, indicating that the contractor appears to have contravened law by hiring illegal workers.

Work at the construction site, part of a NT$441 million (US$14.58 million) road improvement and widening project, has been ordered to stop immediately, and all safety measures in place at the project are to be reviewed, the officials said.