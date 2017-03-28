Watch out for symptoms of rotavirus: doctors

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Rotavirus infection is a common diarrheal disease among infants and children, and serious cases can cause acute gastroenteritis, severe dehydration and even death, doctors said yesterday as they urged parents to be alert to the symptoms.

Lu Chun-yi (呂俊毅), a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at National Taiwan University Hospital, cited the case of a 14-month-old infant with severe diarrhea and vomiting who was brought to hospital the day after developing fever and cramps.

On the third day, the infant suffered from rapid heartbeat, poor blood circulation, shortness of breath and low blood pressure, but was revived with endotracheal intubation and a cardiac stimulant, Lu said.

The infant was found to have contracted rotavirus, which caused his white blood cell count to rapidly increase to more than 50,000 leukocytes, Lu said.

He had severe dehydration, liver dysfunction, kidney failure and metabolic acidosis, Lu said.

Although such severe cases are not common, parents should be alert because the symptoms can progress rapidly after only about two days of incubation, Lu said.

Infants aged six to 24 months are at the greatest risk of developing severe complications from the infection, he said.

Huang Li-min (黃立民), director of the hospital’s pediatrics department, said diarrheal disease is the second-leading cause of death in children under five.

In 2015, 29.3 percent of child deaths under five years old from diarrhea were due to rotavirus infection, Huang said.

“Rotavirus infection can occur in any season, and infants are at risk of infection from birth. Nearly all children have been infected at least once before the age of five,” he said.

While many children recovered by themselves, about 30 percent were hospitalized for treatment, Huang added.

He said the predominant genotypes of rotaviruses in Taiwan are G3 and G8, but G12 has been detected in many parts of the world, including European countries and the US, and could spread to Taiwan in the coming years.

Lu said rotavirus is transmitted via the fecal-oral route, and studies showed that improving environmental hygiene has limited effect on preventing the virus, as a small number of rotaviruses are capable of causing illness.

There is no specific medicine to treat rotavirus infection, so doctors can only prescribe medicines to treat symptoms, Lu said.

“Rotavirus infection is a common disease in infants and children, but should not be neglected because some cases can become critical,” he said, adding that while more scientific evidence is needed to understand whether probiotics can protect against rotaviruses, oral vaccines — which are notcovered by the National Health Insurance — are considered a relatively effective method of prevention.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said only Taipei and Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City provide a subsidy for the oral vaccine against rotavirus infection, and infants are advised to complete a two-dose or three dose course of oral vaccines before six months of age.