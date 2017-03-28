Resident doctors’ weekly working hours cut to 80

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Effective Aug. 1, the maximum weekly working hours for resident doctors is to be cut from 88 to 80, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced yesterday.

The ministry’s announcement follows years of reports of healthcare practitioners falling ill due to overwork and calls from labor organizations to include physicians in the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法).

The guidelines on working hours and protection of resident physicians’ labor rights were modified earlier this month, the ministry said, adding that physicians are to be included in the Labor Standards Act by Sept. 1, 2019.

The guidelines stipulate that non-shift resident doctors must work no longer than 10 hours per day and no more than 28 hours during extended working hours, with rest periods in between.

Resident doctors working in shifts, such as in emergency rooms or intensive care units, should work no more than 13 hours per day, including extended working hours, and they should have at least 10 hours of rest between shifts.

That puts the maximum total working hours in four weeks at 320 hours, the ministry said.

All clinical and educational events or meetings, as well as duties, such as being on standby, patient referrals and waiting for emergency calls are to be counted as work hours, it said.

“I think it is necessary to reduce working hours to attract more resident doctors to specific departments,” Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said, adding that working hours at internal medicine and surgery departments are often longer.

Asked whether hospitals might face a manpower shortage, Shi said about 1,300 to 1,500 graduating medical students start work at hospitals each year, so most departments should have enough personnel to cope with the new guidelines.

As for the five — internal medicine, surgery, emergency, pediatrics, and gynecology and obstetrics — that are said to be understaffed, Shi said that based on the ministry’s data, the problem of labor shortage is gradually improving with the help of subsidies and human resources adjustments.

Reducing the maximum weekly working hours could contribute to attracting more physicians to these specialties and hopefully reverse the vicious cycle, Shi said.