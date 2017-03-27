Implicated academics ordered to return awards

By Lin Hsiao-yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that an amendment to its regulations would require academics accused of academic fraud to relinquish honorary and monetary awards granted by the ministry.

The amendment was made in response to a recent academic fraud scandal involving National Taiwan University professor Kuo Min-liang (郭明良) and university president Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池), Department of Higher Education Director Nicole Lee (李彥儀) said.

Earlier this year, the school’s internal investigation teams as well as an investigation committee comprising members from outside the institution found Kuo’s research team had presented a host of misleading images in six papers.

The committee at the time said that Yang, who co-authored four problematic papers published by Kuo’s team, only provided some general advice on the direction of the research and clinical insights.

From 2007 to 2010, Yang was a recipient of the National Chair Professorship, a high honor within academia that pays recipients annual awards of NT$1 million (US$32,959.80) over three years.

The ministry also regularly issues Academic Awards, comprising an honorary certificate and stipends of NT$600,000 to academics considered outstanding in their fields.

“In the past we only oversaw the issuing of awards and never imagined that we would need to revoke recipients’ awards,” Lee said.

Both Yang and Kuo have received the Academic Award in 2002 and 2008 respectively.

As the papers embroiled in the allegation were among those Kuo submitted for the Academic Award, the ministry committee overseeing the case has resolved to revoke both his award and stipend.

The committee said it would not revoke Yang’s title or his Academic Award, because the papers were not among those that he submitted for either the National Chair Professorship or the Academic Award.

According to the ministry, under the amended regulations, those accused of academic fraud would stop receiving award payments and would be required to return what has already been allocated.

If the fraud occurred before the award was granted and was found to have influenced the recipient’s selection, the award must be returned, the ministry said.

Since half of the National Chair Professorship’s NT$1 million annual award money is for research expenses, only the remaining half — the individual award portion — would need to be returned, it added.

The decision was made in order to avoid impacting others involved in the research, it added.