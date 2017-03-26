Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, wtih CNA

TOURISM

Taiwan in running for award

The nation has been nominated by a US travel magazine as one of five tourist destinations in Asia with the highest client satisfaction, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The winner among the five nominees — Taiwan, China, India, Japan and Thailand — is to be decided by a public vote between Monday and April 30, it said. The five finalists were picked by a TravelAge West editorial team after reviewing hundreds of travel suppliers and products, the bureau said. The review included product analyses, on-site visits, a travel agent survey and online research, it added. The poll is to decide the magazine’s “Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction — Asia,” one of many accolades of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards, which usually feature more than 60 winners and editor’s picks.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kids to get free bus tours

To celebrate this year’s Children’s Day on April 4, the operator of the double-decker tour bus in Kaohsiung yesterday announced that it would offer children younger than 12 free rides on weekdays all of next month. Kaohsiung Bus Group currently has two double-decker buses operating in the city to introduce its attractions. Tickets are NT$300 (US$9.84) for adults and NT$150 for children and preferential groups. The company promotion comes as the nation prepares to enjoy a four-day holiday celebrating Children’s Day and Tomb Sweeping Day from Saturday next week to April 4. To encourage families to take rides on the buses, which feature an open upper deck, the company plans to hire people to dress up as bears and monkeys to pose for pictures with tourists.

TOURISM

Cruise liners visit Hualien

Two cruise ships carrying a total of 1,600 passengers yesterday arrived in Hualien Port. On their arrival, the cruise ships were greeted by a water salute and performances by Aboriginal dancers. L’Austral, which is operated by French cruise line company Compagnie du Ponant, was carrying 200 passengers, while the Volendam, operated by US-British-owned Holland America Line, had 1,400 tourists on board. The 1,600 tourists are to mainly visit Taroko National Park, Harbor Master Lee Shun-i (李順益) said, adding that the prospects for cruise tourism were looking good this year. He said nine foreign cruise liners are expected to call on Hualien Port this year, including the Ovation of the Seas, which is to bring 4,700 tourists. To better serve cruise ship passengers, the port yesterday reopened its Customs Processing Office, which was renovated and expanded at a cost of NT$22.7 million.

EMPLOYMENT

Most unhappy with work law

As many as 67 percent of the nation’s workers are dissatisfied with new work regulations that mandate a regular day off and “one flexible rest day” per week, a survey released on Wednesday showed. Job bank yes123 released its second-quarter survey of workers, conducted from March 9 to Monday, which found that only 32.6 percent of respondents were satisfied with the new rules that went into effect nearly three months ago. Of 918 valid samples, 73.6 percent said their average time off per month has remained unchanged, 19 percent have had to work longer hours and 7.4 percent have had to work fewer hours. On overtime pay, 69.4 percent said it has remained unchanged, 21.1 percent said it has decreased and 9.5 percent reported increased overtime income. The survey had a margin of error of 3.23 percentage points.