Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

IMMIGRATION

Coast guard meets runaway

Coast Guard Administration officers in Kinmen County met with a runaway Vietnamese worker surnamed Vo in Miaoli County on Thursday after acting on a tip-off and arranged for him to surrender to the National Immigration Agency after Vo said he left his place of employment due to homesickness. Coast guard officers stationed in Kinmen said they received information about a Vietnamese worker in Miaoli who wanted to surrender to law enforcement officers and be repatriated to his home country after becoming homesick. Officers traveled to Miaoli on Thursday and met with Vo, who provided them with proof of identification and agreed to be handed over to immigration officials in Miaoli. The 34-year-old arrived in Taiwan in May 2011 and worked at a manufacturing plant in southern Taiwan. In March 2014, he ran away from his workplace, complaining about low pay and brokerage fees demanded by a labor broker, the Kinmen officers said.

SOCIETY

Rose festival begins

The Shilin Official Residence Rose Festival, one of the biggest flower festivals in Taipei, began on Thursday, showcasing more than 1,600 roses. The annual festival, which runs through April 6, features 90 types of roses, the Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office said. The festival is at the Shilin site. Also on display are works by Nobuo Sugino, a Japanese master in the art of flower pressing, and local flower artists who use pressed roses in their work, the office said. The Shilin Official Residence was built by the Governor-General’s Office as the Shilin Horticultural Experimental Station during the Japanese colonial era from 1895 to 1945.