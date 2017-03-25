Ma asset inquiry closed due to lack of evidence

Staff writer, with CNA

A case in which former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was accused of holding assets of unclear origin has been closed due to a lack of evidence, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The accusation was made by lawyer Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎), who filed a complaint with the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office in July 2013.

Huang said that Ma’s bank deposits were growing at a rate disproportionate to his salary after donations to charity.

Huang said that Ma’s monthly salary as president was NT$476,000 (US$15,613 at the current exchange rate) per month, or NT$5.71 million per year, while then-premier Sean Chen in 2012 told legislators that Ma was donating more than 50 percent of his pay to charity.

Based on those numbers, Huang said Ma’s bank deposits should not have exceeded NT$2.85 million per year.

However, in 2012 Ma’s bank deposits were NT$480,000 per month, or NT$5.76 million per year, which meant NT$2.91 million was coming from an undeclared source, considering he was giving half of his wages to charity, Huang said.

However, Chen told prosecutors that although Ma had said his donations amounted to 50 percent of his salary at the time, the president did not say he would make that donation every year, the office said.

Also, data provided by the Ministry of Justice showed that Ma’s monthly salary averaged more than NT$520,000 in 2010 and 2011, not NT$476,000 as Huang had said, the office said.

It said asset declaration information published by the Control Yuan showed that deposits by Ma and his wife, Chow Mei-ching (周美青), were NT$3.88 million over an eight-month period in 2011 and 2012, or NT$485,000 per month.

However, the couple’s combined income was NT$6.2 million during that period, which explained the deposits, the office said.