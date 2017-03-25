Legislators blast ‘garbage’ reform proposal

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter, with CNA

It is not possible for the legislature to accept the Examination Yuan’s version of pension reform, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said yesterday, after the proposal was criticized as being lax.

The Examination Yuan on Thursday proposed to gradually lower the income replacement ratio for public servants who have worked for 35 years from 80 to 70 percent, which was deemed lenient when compared with the plan proposed by the Presidential Office’s Pension Reform Committee in January, when it announced its plan to lower the ratio by 1 percentage point each year from 75 percent until it reaches 60 percent.

Ker said that “three reform principles” would be followed, which are: The "final battlefield” for pension reform will be the Legislative Yuan; the DPP is responsible for carrying out the reform; and the party has to communicate with opposition parties.

DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) and New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) criticized the Examination Yuan on Facebook, with Tuan calling its proposal “garbage” and Huang saying that the proposal “attests to the fact that the Examination Yuan itself is an institution that requires reform.”

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that pension reform is still at the drafting stage, and that it is open to discussion and there should not be “emotional remarks,” adding that it supports reforms that are “mild, gradual and conducive to social harmony.”

The Examination Yuan’s proposal also aims to “do away with” the 18 percent preferential interest rate for some retirees — by cutting it to 6 percent within six years for those who received their pension as a lump sum and to zero within six years for those who have part of their pension deposited in a bank account that offers preferential interest rates and also receive monthly pension payments.

It seeks to raise the maximum premium rate from 12 percent to 18 percent for individual contributions to the pension fund by public servants.

The proposal also seeks to raise the age at which retirees would begin receiving monthly pension payments to 65.

The proposal is to be voted on at an Examination Yuan meeting on Thursday next week before being sent to the Legislative Yuan for approval.

The proposal, which is likely to become the government’s formal proposal to the legislature, was also criticized by National Civil Servants Association chairman Lee Lai-hsi (李來希).

He accused the Examination Yuan of betraying its role as an independent institution with a constitutional duty to manage public services.

“The Examination Yuan has succumbed to pressure from the ruling party,” Lee Lai-hsi said, adding that a “war will soon be waged” between the nation’s retired public servants and President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) government.