Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

GOVERNMENT

Pension bill almost ready

A pension reform proposal relating to public servants, teachers and other workers might be sent to the legislature by the end of this month, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi (林萬億) said on Wednesday, without specifying how many bills would be included in the package. Lin, who also heads the Pension Reform Committee of the Presidential Office, said the administration would start discussing a pension proposal for military retirees next month to hopefully be sent to the legislature next month or in May. Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Lee Chun-yi (李俊毅) on Tuesday said that a draft civil servants’ pension and death benefits bill prepared by the Examination Yuan is also expected to be sent to the legislature next month.

SOCIETY

Four killed in factory fire

Four people, including a child, were killed in a factory fire in Taichung early on Wednesday, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived at the factory after an emergency call at 4:58am and found all four victims on the second floor of the plastics processing plant on Renyi Street in Taichung’s Wuri District (烏日), according to Taichung Fire Bureau officials. The victims were a 58-year-old man who ran the factory, his 55-year-old wife, their two-year-old granddaughter, and the man’s 80-year-old mother, officials said. None of the victims showed any sign of life when they were found by firefighters, they said. Hospital staff said the child and the 80-year-old woman died before arriving at the hospital, while the man was resuscitated four times before he succumbed to smoke inhalation. His wife also died at the hospital after attempts to revive her failed, they said. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.