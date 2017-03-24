Protest canceled following mediation talks with CTBA

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A protest planned for tomorrow against the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) has been canceled following a tentative settlement with government officials and an agreement with CTBA to hand over management rights for international tournaments, protest organizer Liu Yen-cheng (劉晏丞) said yesterday

The campaign, started by Lin and others who call themselves “patriotic fans,” began in the aftermath of a dismal showing by Taiwan’s national team, which suffered three straight defeats to crash out of the World Baseball Classic tournament earlier this month.

Since taking office this week, Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu (林德福) has mediated with baseball officials and offered incentives for the Chinese Professional Baseball League to manage major international tournaments instead of the CTBA, Lin said.

“Due to these developments and changes in CTBA officials’ attitudes, the urgency of our original protest demands has been diminished. We also have seen that government officials have heard fans’ voices and grievances, and have initiated reforms,” Liu said.

The campaign’s original demands called for the CTBA’s disbandment due to alleged mismanagement, financial issues in the organization of international tournaments, monopolization of control over the national team and other issues.

A petition launched by Lin’s group gathered more than 60,000 signatures within a few days, riding on public anger toward the CTBA after the national team’s defeats.

However, the campaign has also suffered from disagreements between some of the movement’s main figures, as well as anger at one of the co-organizers who has an unsavory reputation among fans due to disputes and allegations of past misconduct.