Tsai tells DPP to send observers to S Korean election

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also the chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), on Wednesday told the party to send a delegation to observe firsthand South Korea’s presidential election in May.

The election to replace ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye is likely to influence the regional situation in northeast Asia, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) quoted Tsai as saying at a meeting of the DPP’s Central Executive Committee.

Taiwan needs to stay on top of regional developments because they are also relevant to the nation’s security, Tsai said.

The DPP delegation should meet with South Korean politicians and think tank experts, conduct deep exchanges and discuss future developments in Taipei-Seoul relations, Tsai said.

During the meeting, DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), who is also the director of the party’s International Affairs Department, reported on developments in northeast Asia, including potential results and impact of the elections, Korean Peninsula security issues, and relations between China and the US.

According to a draft plan, the delegation will include DPP officials and lawmakers, Lo said.

The delegation is to bring back first-hand information that the government can use as a reference when designing policies on relations with South Korea, Lo added.

South Korea is to hold a presidential election on May 9 to replace Park, who was ousted earlier this month over a corruption scandal.

South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has been acting president since December last year, when parliament impeached Park. The Constitutional Court upheld Park’s impeachment on March 10.