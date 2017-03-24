Lawmakers urge ministry to revoke mining extension

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs should revoke a mining rights extension granted last week to Asia Cement, legislators said yesterday, accusing the Bureau of Mines of seeking to preemptively circumvent a freeze on new extensions.

“Even though proposed amendments to the Mining Act (礦業法) have not yet been passed, granting mining rights extensions is still a matter of executive discretion,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) told a Taipei news conference with Citizens of the Earth representatives.

Amendments under consideration by the legislature’s Economics Committee would require all mines to undergo an environmental review process before being granted mining rights extensions.

The committee this week passed a resolution to freeze approval of new extensions for six month while the bill is being reviewed.

The bureau on Tuesday last week granted a 20-year mining rights extension to Asia Cement — the nation’s second-largest cement producer — for a controversial Hualien County mine, DPP Legislator Su Chih-feng (蘇治芬) said, adding that the approval was “unprecedented” given that the firm’s mining rights were not set to expire until November.

“The Bureau of Mines worked behind our backs to hide the truth and protect the firm, even though it knew there would be a committee meeting on amendments this week, including a discussion on freezing new approvals,” Su said.

“Currently, mining rights continue as long as the government does not deny an extension application, so putting the firm’s extension on hold for six months would not have caused it any losses,” DPP Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) said.

“It would also be easy to cancel the extension order because there would be no need to provide compensation for damages,” she said.

“While the ministry has already approved the extension for the mining area, we believe that this should not automatically entail approval for other aspects of the extension process, such as the actual mining site,” said DPP Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (高志鵬), a co-convener of the Economics Committee, who added that he would hold a hearing on the issue next week.

“We cannot accept this extension, and we also cannot accept the Bureau of Mines director-general continuing in his post,” he said.

New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal, an Amis, said the consent of local Aboriginal communities should be sought before any extension is approved.

Citizens of the Earth researcher Pan Cheng-cheng (潘正正) said the vast majority of Asia Cement’s mining area is on public land within Aboriginal “traditional areas.”

Meanwhile, Asia Cement yesterday denied claims that it would continue mining in Taroko National Park.

It stopped mining in the park at the end of last year and it is now helping the government restore the environment, the company said a statement.

It also said the 20-year license extension it received last week was legally obtained.

Additional reporting by Kuo Chia-erh