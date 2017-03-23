Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

Gender gap decreasing

Taiwan ranked 38th in the world in gender equality in a Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics’ (DGBAS) report released on Tuesday, higher than Singapore, China, Japan and South Korea. Taiwan’s gender gap index was 0.729 last year, an improvement of 0.005 from the previous year, pushing the nation’s ranking up by five notches, the agency said. The index uses the same formula as the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, which rates the relative gaps between men and women in the areas of health, education, economy and politics. Taiwan showed improvement in three of the four categories last year, the DGBAS said. The World Economic Forum report, which includes 144 countries, but excludes Taiwan, rated Iceland No. 1 with a score of 0.806, followed by Finland (0.845) and Norway (0.842). Among the major Asian countries, Singapore was ranked No. 55 (0.712), China No. 99 (0.676), Japan No. 111 (0.660) and South Korea No. 116 (0.649).

Actress Lee Li-hua dies

Lee Li-hua (李麗華), who appeared in more than 120 films and was one of the most famous Chinese-speaking actresses in the world, died in Hong Kong on Sunday at age 92, the Executive Committee of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival said. Lee was born in Shanghai in 1924 to parents were Peking opera performers. Her movie debut, Three Smiles (三笑), was released in Shanghai in 1940. Lee was twice awarded the Taipei Golden Horse “Best Leading Actress” Award — in 1965 for Between Tears and Smiles (故都春夢) and in 1969 for Storm over the Yangtze River (揚子江風雲). Lee was awarded the 52nd Annual Golden Horse Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.