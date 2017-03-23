Arthur Yo pans Taipei mayor on Dome

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) should not use the Taipei Dome construction project as a bargaining chip for his re-election, Songshan Tobacco Factory Tree Protection Union convener Arthur Yo (游藝) said yesterday, also accusing the project’s developer of employing two-faced tactics.

Yo, a longtime opponent of the controversial build-operate-transfer project, made the remarks before entering the Taipei High Administrative Court, which yesterday reviewed a lawsuit the union initiated against the Taipei City Government.

The lawsuit is aimed at forcing the city to reverse an urban design committee resolution that granted Farglory Group the initial construction license for the project and terminated the city’s contract with the company.

Although Farglory passed four safety reviews administered by the Taiwan Architecture and Building Center almost four months ago, it has not delivered the revisions of the Dome’s construction blueprint to the Ministry of the Interior for approval, or passed the Taipei City Government’s urban design review and environmental impact assessment needed for construction to be resumed.

Saying that former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin’s (郝龍斌) administration profiteered on behalf of Farglory by being lenient during reviews and helping the developer obtain the initial construction license, Yo said he is often asked: “What is Mayor Ko doing? Why has he not dissolved the contract with Farglory?”

Ko and Farglory chairman Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄) have clashed over the project numerous times.

While Ko might view the completion of the Dome as his ticket to re-election, he should not be too optimistic, as it is unlikely that Chao will cooperate over the required review procedures to help him attain that goal, Yo said.

As Ko on June 8 last year had demanded that Farglory fix safety issues at the construction site, he should move forward and terminate the city’s contract with Farglory on June 8 this year and put the Dome’s fate to a referendum, Yo said.

The plot of land on which the Dome sits has been named by the Cabinet as a cultural and sports complex, but the developer’s plans include a theater, a hotel, an office and a department store around the half-finished baseball stadium, which deviates from the land’s intended use and would cause the complex to exceed its legally permitted capacity of 60,000 people, potentially endangering visitors in the event of an evacuation.

The city last year found that Farglory had deviated from its original construction blueprint in 71 areas, about 90 percent of which pertain to fire safety.

The Control Yuan has issued 39 corrective measures against the city’s procedures for administering for the project.

It also found that the company had compromised the integrity of tunnels on the Taipei MRT metropolitan railway’s Bannan line and caused a historic smokestack in the former Songshan Tobacco Factory to lean.

Both sites are next to the Dome construction site.

The court is to issue its ruling on the case on April 26.