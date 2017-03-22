Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EDUCATION

Drug problems identified

Drug abuse on Taipei campuses tends to be at its most problematic at 10 senior-high and vocational schools, the Taipei City Police Department said in an analysis released yesterday. The department’s Drug Enforcement Center said its analysis of students involved in drug cases at elementary, junior, senior-high and vocational schools in the city over the past three years found that senior-high and vocational students accounted for 80 percent of the cases and that 80 percent of individuals were students at just 10 schools. The department has been working with the Taipei Department of Education to boost anti-drug campaigns in those schools and to track down those responsible for providing drugs to students.

DIPLOMACY

Tseng to get EU posting

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) yesterday confirmed that he is to become representative to the EU and Belgium. Tseng has served as ambassador to Palau and representative to Ireland. He served as deputy secretary-general of the Presidential Office for about three months last year, serving as a key aide on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) trips overseas before being named to the council post in August last year. Tseng is to fill the vacancy left by Tung Kuo-yu (董國猷), whose application to retire was granted by the Presidential Office. A Presidential Office source said relations between Taiwan and the EU have recently become closer, and visits by EU politicians have doubled since the second half of last year.

CRIME

Smuggling suspect nabbed

A suspect in the smuggling of 287 cans of an alcoholic drink seized in October last year that were later found to contain the synthetic drug GHB (gamma hydroxybutyric acid) was detained on Monday and is being held incommunicado, the Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. The office received a tip-off about organized crime groups using direct ferry links between Kinmen and Xiamen, China, to smuggle cans of US-made Four Loko, which are fruit-flavored alcoholic drinks. The tip said that a Taiwanese man, surnamed Lin (林), was trying to smuggle cans of Four Loko into Kinmen on Chinese ships. The cans were confiscated during a raid at Liaolo Harbor wharf. Police arrested Lin on Monday as he was trying to flee to Kaohsiung. A search of his home reportedly turned up 3g of amphetamines, an amphetamine-detection device, checkbooks, knives, model guns and two bullets. Prosecutors have applied to the Kinmen District Court to hold Lin for suspected violations of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) and the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防治條例).

ENVIRONMENT

Legal amendments planned

The government is planning amendments to environmental laws to increase the penalty on environmental crimes, Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said on Monday. Environmental recovery costs would be treated as illicit gains that should be recovered from offenders, he said. Chiu said that many cleanup efforts require the government to spend from NT$10 million to NT$20 million (US$328,321 to US$656,642). The planned amendments would require alleged offenders to prove that their actions were not harmful to the public. The proposed law would also give environmental, forestry and food safety officials the power to investigate and collect evidence, he added.