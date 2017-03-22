Man finds peace in dedication to the art of calligraphy

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In a time saturated with digital devices and typing, Yeh Hua (葉曄) decided calligraphy would help him calm his mind, learn who he is and return him to a sense of simplicity and peace.

Yeh has for many years been promoting calligraphy, using traditional Chinese characters.

However, he said his handwriting had been nothing to write home about, adding that his handwriting as a teenager was the butt of many jokes.

Yeh said he started practicing by copying fine penmanship and studying the strokes of renowned calligraphers.

His handwriting improved after two or three years, during which time he practiced writing for 30 minutes every day.

After he became confident in his improvement he wrote whenever possible, filling blank sheets of paper with practice writing.

Yeh has been practicing for more than 10 years and has published practice sheets and books on how to write calligraphy.

He is also thought to be the first person of Chinese descent to have his writing digitized into a computer font, which is named Yeh.

“It is amazing that my studies have been recognized,” Yeh said. “My dream was to share the wonders of writing with the world.”

Yeh said he wants the world to know that only Taiwan has preserved the use, culture and spirit of traditional Chinese characters.

Yeh said he was happy to see so many people interested in the beauty of traditional Chinese characters and the culture of writing after last month attending an event in Hong Kong where he talked about his ideas and methodology.

Technology has severely cut down the need to write by hand and it poses a significant threat to traditional Chinese characters, Yeh said.

Acquiring good penmanship requires only practice, he said.

Macao’s Lui Che Woo College Master Yip Ming-chuen (葉銘泉) said he hoped young people realize the importance of handwriting.