Taipei’s need for 717 advisers queried

By Kuo An-chia, Shen Pei-yao and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government has come under fire for having more than 700 advisers, a number of whom were hired during the previous administration.

Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chia-pei (許家蓓) said the 717 city government advisers are paid NT$2,000 to cover their transportation costs every time they are called in for a meeting.

Records show that some advisers are called in as many as 70 times per year, while others are called in once a year, Hsu said, adding that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is opposed to any major reorganization of the group.

Hsu said some of the advisers’ perspectives are not consistent with the goals of Ko’s administration, such as Huang Lu Chin-ju (黃呂錦茹), who was a top aide to former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).

One adviser suggested an expansion of the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office’s Second Funeral Parlor through a build-operate-transfer contract, Hsu said, while another suggested addressing complaints made by foreigners about the city, such as an excessive number of scooters and laundry hanging from balconies.

A Department of Economic Development adviser suggested that the city government promote working from home and flexible work schedules, while another suggested encouraging young people who want to open cafes to apply to the city for sponsorship and resources, Hsu said.

One adviser suggested reintroducing the Spring Ancestors Worship Ceremony, which was stopped because of criticism that it was reminiscent of dynastic China, Hsu said, adding that the adviser even suggested promoting ceremonial worship of Confucius (孔子), including daily rituals and offerings.

Department of Civil Affairs Commissioner Lan Shih-tsung (藍世聰) said Ko does not want a shake-up because he is not familiar with all of the advisers.

Lan said opinions differ on what is important, such at the spring worship ceremony, which was not practiced until Hau became mayor.

“Confucianism is in our hearts, but we should simplify and progress with the times,” Lan said.

“Every kind of strange opinion exists in the world, but whether to act on it or not is up to the government,” Ko said.

Ko said that advisers used to be hired directly by the mayor.

However, he told his department heads to hire their own advisers and form their own think tanks, Ko said, adding that is why there are so many advisers.

Ko said that advisers are specific to departments and the 717 consultants are divided into each of the city government’s 31 departments, so each has about 20 advisers, adding that the total number is not that large given this division.