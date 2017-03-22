FDA to re-evaluate relaxations of pesticide regulations

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday said it would hold meetings with specialists to re-evaluate its relaxation of the regulations on pesticide residues on food products.

The FDA last week said on its Web site that it had modified the Standards for Pesticide Residue Limits in Foods, allowing 22 types of pesticide residues in 128 agricultural products.

The amendment was made with the Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine in accordance with pesticide toxicity data, dissipation test results, standards set by other nations and the cumulative risks associated with dietary preferences in Taiwan, the agency said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Arthur Chen (陳宜民) on Monday said the allowable limit for the fungicide dimethomorph, which is often used on leafy vegetables such as cabbage, was increased from 0.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2009 to 2.5ppm in 2012. It has now been increased to 10ppm, so people could consume 20 times the pesticide residue they did in 2009 if the vegetables are not thoroughly washed.

Long-term and excessive exposure to dimethomorph can cause liver and kidney damage, Chen said.

Raising the allowable limit of fluopyram (a fungicide used on tea) from not permitted to 6ppm is too much, Chen said, adding that experiments show it is harmful to mice, and the relaxed regulation could hurt tea exports.