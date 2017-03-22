CDC ramps up campaign against latent tuberculosis

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said it would expand screening for, and treatment of latent tuberculosis infections (LTBI) this year, and has informed about 15,000 people who have had direct contact with tuberculosis patients that they can undergo a free blood test.

According to centers statistics, 10,711 new tuberculosis cases were reported across the nation last year, leading to more than 600 deaths.

The disease is still the notifiable communicable disease with the highest prevalence and mortality rate in the nation.

Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on Friday, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) yesterday announced that the centers is to expand its screening and treatment of LTBI, aiming for “no transmissions, early screening, successful treatment and the eradication of tuberculosis.”

At a news conference, a family of five people spanning three generations shared their experiences of LTBI treatment.

Centers Chronic Infectious Diseases Division chief Huang Yen-fang (黃彥芳) said that the free treatment was previously focused on people under 30 who had tested positive for LTBI, but it would now be offered to people of all ages.

The centers expects to screen about 75,000 people and to treat about 8,000 people this year, she said.

People who are diagnosed with LTBI following the blood test can receive three months of treatment for free, Huang said.

The centers said people with LTBI have a 10 percent risk of developing tuberculosis, which remains throughout their lives, so patients should go for regular screening so that if the disease progresses, it can be picked up early.

In addition, the Taipei Department of Health announced that it would provide free LTBI screening at a borough office in Wanhua District (萬華) on Friday morning and a city hospital branch on Saturday morning.

The service is available for people who have come into contact with infectious tuberculosis patients and have received invitations.