Chiang grandson’s legal ‘luck’ holds as TAS case deferred

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Public prosecutors have deferred prosecution of Andrew Chiang (蔣友青), a grandson of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), over accusations he again made threats against Taipei American School (TAS).

Chiang, 27, is a former TAS student who transferred out of the school in 2006; he was indicted in November 2013 after he repeatedly made threatening remarks against the school and its faculty members, particularly the deputy superintendent, on Facebook and in e-mails, between August and November of 2013.

Chiang was convicted of the charges against him by the Shilin District Court in December 2014 and was sentenced to six months in prison, commutable to a NT$183,000 fine.

His lawyers initially appealed the ruling, but Chiang paid the fine in June 2015, ending the legal process.

However, Chiang allegedly went back to TAS some time in November 2015, reportedly making a scene and talking irrationally before leaving and telling security guards that he would return.

TAS then filed a lawsuit against Chiang for offenses against personal liberty.

The Shihlin District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday issued a deferred prosecution, which usually means that the defendant, the defense lawyer and prosecutors have come to an agreement, with the accused admitting guilt and certain conditions imposed.

Contrary to normal procedure, Shilin prosecutors did not issue a public statement and refused to explain their decision, despite media requests for further information.

Prosecutors instead yesterday cited the need to protect personal privacy, and confirmed that Chiang had made such a request.

Due to the unusual handling of the case, critics have lambasted Shilin prosecutors, saying they gave the defendant preferential treatment because he is a member of the well-connected Chiang family.