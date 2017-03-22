Chinese to be on medals for Summer Universiade

By Ho Shih-chang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei City Government officials yesterday announced that the medals awarded at this year’s Summer Universiade are to have traditional Chinese characters inscribed on them for the first time in the event’s history.

The Universiade is a sporting event for university students held every two years, which was first held in Turin, Italy, in 1959. This year is the first time the event is to be hosted by Taipei.

Officials said they wanted to mark the event by engraving “2017 Taipei Universiade” (2017 臺北世大運) on the medals in Chinese.

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) stipulates that the federation’s U-shaped logo must be on the front of the medal, but the hosting city has some flexibility with regard to the back of the medal, officials said.

FISU requires that the back show the city’s logo and specifies that the medal must be 60mm in diameter and 5mm thick, but allows the city to decide other aspects of the design.

The final design is sent to the federation for approval before the medals are cast.

This year’s medal was designed by Ming Chuan University, officials said, adding that it uses the character symbolizing Taipei (bei, 北) in the background while “2017 Taipei Universiade” is inscribed in elevated characters on top of it.

Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee spokesman Yang Ching-tang (楊景棠) said an initial draft design was approved by the federation in January, adding that the final design would be completed at the end of this month.

Yang said an event theme song titled Embrace the World, Embrace Yourself, written by Aboriginal singer-songwriter Utjung Tjakivalid, is being arranged as an electronic dance number by Scottish composer Howie B.

Yang said the track and an accompanying music video would be made public at the end of this month alongside the final logo design.

Tickets for the competition are to go on sale at the end of May or in June, Yang said, adding that separate tickets are to be sold for the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony and the sports events.

The events are to take place at 53 venues in five counties and municipalities across northern Taiwan, Yang said.

Preparation work at the venues is 80 percent complete, Yang said, adding that six New Taipei City venues have already completed preparations.

A discussion forum is to be held tomorrow at the Sinjhuang Civil Sports Center, with officials and other associated people who have been invited to inspect the venues, Yang said.

Yang said the committee would invite New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) to host the Universiade’s opening ceremony, adding that NBA star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) has been invited as a special guest.