Taxi drivers asked to wear uniforms

Staff writer, with CNA

Taxi drivers serving passengers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will be required to wear a uniform, including a hat and white gloves, starting in May to project an image of neatness and professionalism, the company managing the airport said yesterday.

Taoyaun International Airport Corp manager Yu Chung-li (余崇立) said the company intends to bolster the airport’s image by not only improving airport facilities, but also by improving services offered by taxi drivers.

There are no regulations for how taxi drivers who work at the airport dress, except that they must wear a necktie.

The moves come after the Ministry of Transportation and Communications revised regulations to authorize the airport to supervise taxi drivers and regulate their vehicles and service.

Yu said the company would ask that all taxis install credit card machines to offer digital payments and improve the dispatch system to upgrade efficiency.

With an increase in the number of international visitors, the airport will ask the taxi drivers’ self-management group to hire on-site customer service representatives with basic English, Japanese or South Korean language skills to help passengers tell taxi drivers where they want to go, Yu said.

Taxi drivers will also be asked to set up a service center that can answer calls from foreign passengers who have difficulty communicating with drivers and interpret for them.

The airport company also intends to allow riders to evaluate taxi drivers’ service.