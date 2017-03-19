Committee to ease transitional justice expected

By Lo Tien-ping / Staff reporter

A committee to facilitate transitional justice is to be established soon, after a consensus was reached this week at a policy coordination meeting on the legal framework necessary to oversee the process, Cabinet spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) announced.

A High-level Policy Coordination Meeting between the Cabinet and the Democratic Progressive Party caucus confirmed that the committee would investigate cases from Oct. 5, 1945, when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) arrived in Taiwan, to Nov. 16, 1992, when the then-KMT government ended martial law, Hsu said.

The committee is to be a “level-2” government agency and have seven members, of whom four will be serving on it full-time, Hsu said.

Except for the chairperson, whom President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to name as a special appointee, the vice chairperson and two other full-time members of the committee would be civil servants ranked level 13 or level 14 and in the civil service system, Hsu said.

The appointments of the four full-time members of the committee would be confirmed by the Legislative Yuan, he said, adding that the remaining three members would be nominated by the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Culture and Academica Historica.

The meeting also addressed whether political archives and the restoration of justice for those who were convicted by a flawed judicial process during the Martial Law Era should be listed in the draft regulations, but the meeting failed to reach a conclusion on those two key issues, Hsu said.

“Members considered that there should be separate regulations for the handling of political archives. Since the KMT began to govern Taiwan, the KMT’s history has become part of the nation’s history, as it ruled the nation as a one-party authoritarian regime. There is no doubt that the nation’s political archives are connected with the history of the KMT,” he said. “The committee would be espousing a very narrow focus if political archives are simply handled from the perspective of human rights. The definition of political archives that would be handled by the proposed regulations requires further discussion.”

More articles could be added to the proposed regulations if the government seeks justice for, or to restore the reputation of, people who were convicted without trial, but no conclusion was reached on that matter, Hsu said.