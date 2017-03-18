Retired tycoon builds castles for kids

By Huang Shu-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In an effort to bring joy to children in remote southern and eastern communities, retired garment tycoon Ho Mao-cheng (何茂成) has over the past three years spent tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars building 40 inflatable amusement parks.

Ho, 70, on Monday accompanied one of his inflatable castles on a tour of Yunlin County’s Gukeng Township (古坑), where it was installed, with the assistance of the Taiwan Rolling Bodhisattva Association, at Gukeng Elementary and Junior High School for the amusement of local children.

Ho said he has over the past three years toured Kaohsiung and Pingtung and Taitung counties, but it was the first time one of his mobile parks visited Yunlin.

He accumulated a fortune in the US garment industry and has been involved in charitable causes in Taiwan through his church for more than a decade, Ho said, adding that he has been retired since returning to the nation seven years ago to take care of his elderly mother.

He was inspired to buy inflatable amusement equipment in January 2014, when he funded English-language summer camps for children in Pingtung’s remote communities, Ho said, adding that he has read a number of research papers from the US and Japan suggesting that inflatable amusement facilities have a positive effect on the physical and mental health of children.

The large inflatable castles and slides were custom ordered from the US and are moved around the nation for the benefit of children, who use them for free, he said.

“Seeing the smiles on children’s faces and hearing their laughter makes me happy and feel that what I do is worthwhile,” Ho said.

As a show of gratitude for his contribution, school principal Chen Yu-lin (陳育琳) presented Ho with a letter of commendation.