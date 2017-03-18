‘Just call me a scientist’: female expert

Staff writer, with CNA

Despite being one of only a few female seismologists in the nation, Ma Kuo-fong (馬國鳳) has never liked being described as a “female scientist.”

“Why not just call me a scientist?” Ma said in response to a question from a student during a Gro Brundtland Week of Women in Sustainable Development activity in Hualien County on Wednesday.

The question related to the pros and cons of women conducting scientific research.

There is no difference between men and women in terms of conducting scientific work, Ma said, but added that in a traditional society such as Taiwan’s, women are more likely to have greater family responsibilities.

“Such a phenomenon still exists,” she said.

Ma, a professor of earth sciences at Taoyuan-based National Central University, was one of several experts who spoke at the event at Tzu Chi University.

Asked about the nation’s earthquake early-warning system and why some people receive text alerts on their smartphones while others do not, Ma said Taiwan’s system is significantly behind Japan’s and is limited by government policies and telecommunications technology.

However, there is another reason some people do not receive warnings via text message, she said.

“Bandwidth is a valuable resource, so it is impossible to send warning messages to all 23 million people in Taiwan whenever an earthquake occurs,” Ma said.

Only people in areas where an earthquake’s magnitude is predicted to be four or higher receive the warning, Ma said, adding that the idea is to ensure people have the valuable extra seconds needed to escape possible danger.

Despite the system only providing a few seconds’ warning, that is still enough for drivers to slow down, or surgeons to take precautions in the middle of an operation, she said.

Such a warning can also allow factories to shut down operations to minimize losses due to jolts caused by earthquakes, she added.

Ma told students to always be alert, suggesting that they pay attention to the location of emergency exits or places they could hide during an earthquake when they are in public places or hotels.

“On average, Taiwan is hit by a severe earthquake every 30 years, and there is no way of knowing if it will be this year or the next,” she said.

This year’s Gro Brundtland Week of Women in Sustainable Development — organized by the Taipei-based Tang Prize Foundation and Tainan-based National Cheng Kung University — started on Sunday with the aim of promoting public interest in sustainable development and honoring female researchers from developing nations and Taiwan.

All five winners of this year’s Gro Brundtland Award and renowned domestic and foreign academics were invited to give lectures and talks on topics ranging from women’s and children’s health to disease and environmental sustainability during a six-day tour of the nation, which ended yesterday.

Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, the winner of the first Tang Prize in sustainable development and often called the “godmother of sustainable development,” used NT$5 million (US$163,260 at the current exchange rate) of the cash prize she received with the Tang Prize to establish the Gro Brundtland Award to recognize distinguished researchers in their fields.

The Gro Brundtland Award requires that candidates be female; younger than 40; citizens of a developing nation or Taiwan; hold a research doctorate; and carry out research related to public health or sustainable development.