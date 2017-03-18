Worker bitten by cobra he wanted to cook for dinner

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 35-year-old construction worker in Nantou County was recently hospitalized after being bitten in the wrist by a cobra, Taichung Veterans General Hospital Department of Toxicology doctor Mao Yen-chiao (毛彥喬) said.

The worker’s colleagues said that they caught the snake at the construction site, adding that the worker — whose name was not disclosed — kept it in a sack with the intention of cooking it.

He was bitten on the wrist when he let the cobra out of the sack after work, the colleagues said.

He was injected with three doses of antivenom at another hospital before being transferred to the Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Mao said.

He was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease, which caused inflammation across his upper torso, Mao said, adding that the worker was given nine more doses of antivenom and was hospitalized for three weeks.

Cobra venom affects not only the nervous system, but can also spread to other soft tissue, Mao said, adding that more than 50 percent of people bitten by cobras have infections severe enough to require surgery.

The hospital has a special, cross-departmental center tasked with treating snakebites, infections, festering wounds, complications, debridement and skin transplants, he said.

Snakes usually become more active in March and April, while August and September tend to be peak season for snakebites, Mao said.

People visiting rural areas or walking in bushes should whack the foliage with a stick to scare off snakes, Mao said, adding that hikers should avoid spelunking.

Snakebite wounds should be cleaned with water and the victim should be sent to the nearest clinic or hospital immediately, Mao said.

Folk remedies, such as sucking out the venom, tying the limb above the bite to prevent the venom’s spread and treating the wound with urine or herbal remedies, should be avoided, as they might cause wounds to become infected, Mao said.

According to Liu Po-yu (劉伯瑜), a physician from the hospital’s Department of Infectious Diseases, about 1,000 people are bitten by snakes every year, and about one dies of the injury.