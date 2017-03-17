Open up constitutional review process to include public input: campaigners

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The constitutional review process should be opened up to allow for greater public participation before a review of homosexual marriage begins, civic groups said yesterday during a protest outside the Judicial Yuan in Taipei.

“A constitutional review should no longer just be a monologue by the Council of Grand Justices,” Taipei Society president Chiou Wen-tsong (邱文聰) said, joining about 10 protesters from Taiwan Democracy Watch, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and other organizations in shouting slogans calling for the democratization of the process.

The council is to begin consideration of two petitions on the constitutionality of homosexual marriage on Friday next week.

“Same-sex marriage is not just something that will affect the petitioners, it will have wide-ranging implications and anyone interested and willing to express an opinion should have such an opportunity,” Taiwan Democracy Watch director Tu Yu-yin (涂予尹) said, calling for the constitutional court to accept amicus curiae briefs and opinions from outside parties.

Taiwan Association for Human Rights board director Liu Ching-yi (劉靜怡) said that there is currently no formal venue for outside parties to submit their views for consideration.

“In the past, if I wanted to make sure the council saw outside briefs, my strategy was to slip them into the same package as our petition and copies of oral arguments,” she said. “Justices would feel embarrassed about rejecting just a portion of the documents, but they never proactively ask for additional filings.”

Liu called for the council to make public petitions and other documentation related to cases that it receives prior to beginning a review.

“Otherwise, how are people supposed to know what you plan to discuss?” Liu said, adding that making documentation available would also allow the public to verify whether justices have focused on correct “points of controversy” during oral arguments.

Petitioners and other interested parties should also be allowed an opportunity to express their opinions about the suitability of expert witnesses called by the council, she said.

“All ordinary civil, criminal and administrative courts also call in such witnesses, but both plaintiffs and defendants are allowed to first express their views on the witnesses’ suitability,” she said.

The council has not even announced who is to serve as expert witnesses for the same-sex marriage case, making it difficult for petitioners to prepare questions, she added.