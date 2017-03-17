NPM points at Taipei government for fund recovery

By Lo Tien-pin, Chang Kai-hsiang and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The National Palace Museum (NPM) has told the Legislative Yuan that it lacks the authority to recover the NT$179 million (US$5.84 million at current exchange rates) the now-defunct National Palace Museum Cooperative Store illegally distributed to its workers, saying it was up to the Taipei City government to pursue recovery.

In 2013, the Control Yuan issued a notice of correction to the museum over the distribution of profits made by the store between 2001 and 2008.

It said that NT$179 million in profits made by the store from the sale of souvenirs and food should have been handed over to the Treasury, not the store’s employees, terming the disbursement illegal.

The Legislative Yuan has been pressuring the museum to recover the funds since the issue was first raised in 2013. The store was closed down in 2015.

In its statement to the legislature, the museum said a case should first be brought to court to invalidate a decision made by the store’s general assembly to distribute the funds to the employees.

As the Taipei City Government’s Social Welfare Department was the governing authority of the store, it should be the one to initiate court proceedings, the museum said, adding that museum officials would meet with department representatives about the issue.

However, the department said the liquidator of the store, elected by the store’s general assembly, quit in January and refused to accept any more official notices regarding the matter.

According to the department, the onus of the recovery of the funds is on the store, adding that its request for the liquidator to convene a meeting of the store’s former employees to elect a new liquidator was refused.

That has left the case in limbo as there is no law to punish the former liquidator, the department said.

The department said it had asked the Judicial Yuan for an interpretation on the law and is awaiting a response.