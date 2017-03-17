Advocates, experts urge jury system

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Legal experts and judicial reform advocates yesterday urged the government to implement a true jury system so people can engage and participate effectively in judicial processes and change the public’s negative perception of the justice system.

Ministry of Justice and Judicial Yuan officials tabled their reports, while inviting law professors and legal experts to present their views and recommendations at a public hearing titled “People’s Participation in the Criminal Prosecution System” at the legislature.

Judicial Reform Foundation executive director Kao Jung-chih (高榮志) said most officials working in judicial agencies have expressed reservations about implementing of a “true jury system,” such as those in line the UK and US systems that consist of 12 jurors.

Kao said they have favored a “participatory” jury system, which limits public participation to only six jurors and can see the jury’s decision disregarded by a judge.

Kao said such opposition runs contrary to society’s expectations, adding: “Public surveys have consistently showed that the majority of people support the jury system for major criminal cases.”

“We urge the Judicial Yuan not to rebuff the public will by bringing in obstacles and pointing to possible pitfalls. It is better to implement the system first and make adjustments after seeing where the problems are,” Kao said.

Law professor Chen Ching-hsiu (陳清秀) from Taipei’s Soochow University, who was invited to speak by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), voiced his opposition to the jury system, arguing that it is impossible for jurors to gain enough legal knowledge when “even law students throughout their four years of education are still limited in their understanding of the judicial and court system.”

Those who oppose the jury system display their “elitist” views, attorney Jerry Cheng (鄭文龍) said.

“They do not want people to participate because they look down on the public. If what they said is true, we might as well shut down the legislature … since they [legal experts] are the ones who understand the laws best,” Cheng said.

However, Taiwan Criminal Defense Attorney Association director Leon Huang (黃致豪) said there is a need for people to participate in the judicial system, saying that allowing the public to engage in the process would help raise public awareness of the law.