Taichung wine wins gold medal

Wine producer Domain Shu Sheng and the National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism won a Mundus Vini gold medal in the spring tasting category last month for their Vino Formosa Rosso, the producers second wine to win at the international event.

Domain said it plans to work with the Taichung City Government to promote the wine at next year’s International Flora Exposition.

Domain was established in early 2000 by owner Hung Chi-pei (洪吉倍).

Hung is a grape farmer from Taichung’s Waipu Township (外埔) and used to sell grapes to the Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp.

Hung said that when private licenses for winemaking were introduced, he collaborated with winemaker Chen Chien-hao (陳千浩) to produce his own wine.

Domain’s Moscato Oro Likorwein won the 2015 International Wine Challenge Taiwanese Fortified Wine trophy and has received multiple awards since, Hung said, adding that the wine was served at a banquet for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Hung said he was grateful to Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), the Taichung Department of Agriculture and the Council of Agriculture’s Agricultural and Food Agency for their support.

Chen said that because Domain is in a rural area, it has been unable to compete with international red wines because of locally manufactured hardware.

With government support, Domain has upgraded its hardware and produce increasingly good-quality wine, Chen said.

The muscato grapes used in Domain’s wines were of poor quality because of typhoons and their early harvest each year made it difficult to reach the level of maturity for pressing, Chen said, adding that the wines were usually 10 percent volatiles.

Chen said techniques that enable wine to age in tropical environments and help produce a fuller body mean Domain turned its difficulties into advantages.

Domain would be opening a second factory soon to make shoju from Taiwanese rice and yam, Chen said, adding that it would be mutually beneficial for the agriculture sector.

Taichung Department of Agriculture Director Wang Chun-hsiung (王俊雄) said Domain’s increasing notoriety would help farmers and promotion of the flower expo.