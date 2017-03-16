MOE offers fun Mandarin learning program

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday introduced this year’s free Mandarin learning program, which will take participants on a tour of areas in Taipei known for their slower-paced lifestyle and guide them through a variety of hands-on activities, allowing them to learn Mandarin in real-life situations.

The first course, titled “My Third Space,” which is to run from March 29 to May 2, will cover topics ranging from coffee making, interior design and gardening to painting, movie screening, handicrafts and flower arrangement, with classes being held in Songshan (松山), Zhongshan (中山) and Tatung (大同) districts, the ministry said.

From March 31 to May 17, city tours titled “The city is a classroom,” each lasting three hours, are to take place in the Minsheng Community and neighborhoods close to the Zhongshan and Shuanglian MRT stations, where select tourist spots and shops will be featured, the ministry said.

“Be friends with celebrities,” scheduled from April 11 to May 12, will feature five keynote speeches by a record company executive, a landscape design professor, art gallery directors and a typecaster in the printing industry.

A Mandarin teacher will be assigned to each class to assist participants, the ministry said.

“Learning a language takes more than sitting in a classroom. Real life situations must also come into play,” said project leader Liu Wei-gong (劉維公), an associate professor of sociology at Soochow University.

Liu said he hoped that foreigners would learn from the courses that Taiwan is a top destination for people wanting to learn Mandarin, thereby generating more interest among foreigners to study in Taiwan.

The ministry has set the number of admissions for each course at between 15 and 20.

People interested in signing up for any of the courses can leave a message at www.facebook.com/learnMandarin.edu.

Confirmed applicants will receive a full schedule of the classes in English.