Nursing home staffer praised for devotion to charges

By Tsai Tsung-hsun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An investigation into a Chiayi County nursing home following migrant worker complaints of being forced to wash soiled cloth diapers has led to a head staffer being praised for her devotion to her charges.

A complaint by Vietnamese employees at the home prompted an investigation by the county’s Social Affairs Bureau and foreign affairs police.

The investigators found that five of the home’s 27 residents suffer from incontinence, and they are from low to lower-middle income families and cannot avoid buying disposable adult diapers, which can cost between NT$1,000 and NT$2,000 per month.

The nursing home said it regularly absorbs the cost of diapers for lower-income residents, adding that one head staff member, surnamed Lee (李), tried to reduce costs by providing the residents with additional bedding at night in lieu of diapers — and washed the additional bedding herself.

Using the extra bedding reduced the total monthly diaper expense per resident to NT$500 per resident, the home said.

However, other workers complained that sheets and bedding underneath the additional layers would also become soiled.

“It’s inevitable that bedsheets will get soiled,” the home said.

Investigators said the home’s residents praised Lee for her care regardless of their financial situation.

“It’s only a small effort on my part. I could never let these residents go without having their needs met just because they have low incomes,” Lee said.

Incontinent residents must be taken care of in a timely manner to minimize discomfort to themselves and those around them, Lee said, adding that taking care of this issue is part of the job of working in a nursing home.

Bureau director Chang Tsui-yao (張翠瑤) said there are 271 low-income residents in nursing homes around the county.

The county government provides up to NT$21,000 per month in assistance to elderly and disabled residents, but most low-income families do not apply for such aid, officials said.

In many cases, social workers will help those in need look for resources or their organizations will absorb the expenses, Chang said.

Chang praised Li for her efforts and her self-motivation.