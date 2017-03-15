Doctoral graduates eyeing employment overseas: survey

Staff writer, with CNA

A National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) survey said that 33 percent of Taiwan’s doctoral graduates would consider working overseas in the next five years, with the most desired destinations being the US and China.

The survey released yesterday showed that of those interested in working overseas, 37 percent prefer the US and 26 percent China, while 77 percent said they would be willing to return to Taiwan after a period abroad.

Doctoral graduates aged 40 or younger showed most interest in working overseas, it said.

The NARL said that more than half of respondents with a preference for the US or China were attracted by the prospects of a higher salary or better environment.

The US holds the advantage because of its leadership academia and research, while China has strong market potential and opportunities for industrial development, the analysis said.

The NARL said that companies should invest more in research and development to improve competitiveness.

NARL Science and Technology Policy Research and Information Center director-general Joung Yuh-jzer (莊裕澤) said that although such an outflow of talent would lead to a 0.2 to 0.5 percent drop in GDP, in the long term such people would boost GDP growth by up to 4 percent when they returned.

The survey drew responses from 5,196 doctoral graduates, with a 12.5 percent response rate.

Among respondents, 5 percent worked in the private sector, 73 percent in universities and 12 percent at research institutes.