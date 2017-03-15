Politician criticizes museum Web site

By Yang Yuan-ting, Hsiao Yu-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum Web site lacks information about how to get to the museum in Chiayi County, in Chinese and in other languages, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said.

The Tourism Bureau Web site also lacks information about the museum, despite its opening more than one year ago, Ho said, adding that the museum should also be promoted in hostels and hotels.

Museum Director Lin Cheng-yi (林正儀) said plans are in place to improve the museum, adding that it is carrying out a comprehensive review of its tourism goals based on long-term planning.

Southern Branch department head Lu Ching-jung (盧慶榮) said the museum would improve to its Web site and provide better transport information.

The museum on Monday laid out its plans at the Legislative Yuan, saying it would bolster international ties and promote local endorsement of the museum.

DPP Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) echoed Ho’s sentiments, saying the Southern Branch should establish more lateral ties and promote the museum through local businesses and the Tourism Bureau.

Huang criticized the museum’s lack of promotion, despite it being in operation since December 2015.

Tourism Bureau Planning Division section head Chao Chih-min (趙志民) said the Chiayi museum is one of the nation’s most important tourism destinations, adding that lack of mention of the museum on the bureau’s Web site was a grave oversight.

The bureau on Monday afternoon updated its Web site to include information about the museum.

An exhibit at the Southern Branch designed to attract international visitors has had only 2,000 such visitors in the 100 days since it opened, the museum said.

The exhibit called “Japanese Art at its Finest” has had about 100,000 visitors, with only 2 percent of them from overseas, the museum said.