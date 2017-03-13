Glaucoma poses risk as it can go unnoticed: doctors

By Tang Shih-min and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Glaucoma poses an increasing risk to public health in Taiwan, doctors said as World Glaucoma Week was observed last week.

Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of blindness and about 70 million people have the condition worldwide, doctors at Show Chwan Memorial Hospital in Changhua County said, adding that the number is expected to climb to 80 million by 2020.

“Glaucoma is a greater threat to ocular health than cataracts due to two factors: Patients usually do not notice any symptoms or feel any pain and the damage caused by the condition is not reversible. These make glaucoma a significant challenge to blindness-prevention by medical professionals,” Show Chwan deputy superintendent Lin Hung-yu (林浤裕) said.

There are about 350,000 to 450,000 people with glaucoma in Taiwan and the number of young people with glaucoma has risen 20 percent compared with a decade earlier, an increase caused by the proliferation of electronic devices and their improper use, Lin said.

Although incurable, glaucoma can be managed with treatment, making early diagnosis important, he added.

People aged 40 or older with severe myopia, hyperopia, diabetes, high blood pressure or a history of glaucoma in their family should undergo intraocular pressure tests every six months, Lin said.

Chao Shih-chun (趙世鈞) said early-stage glaucoma usually does not show any symptoms and the condition in many cases goes undiagnosed until vision loss occurs.

“We treated a truck driver in his 50s who did not realize that his field of vision had been severely diminished until he underwent a checkup. It turned out he had been basically driving by instinct,” Chao said.

A common problem is that many people exacerbate glaucoma or incur the condition by using steroid-containing eye drops without prescription, the doctors said, urging people to see an ophthalmologist if they have a problem with their eyes.