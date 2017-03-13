INTERVIEW: Academic pans one-size-fits-all approach to labor reform

Liberty Times (LT): The National Development Council has said that the amendments will not have a big impact. What are the actual effects?

Hsin Ping-lung (辛炳隆): The effects of the policy on society are greater than the council’s assessment because the council made its assessment based on data from the entire tertiary service sector nationwide, while we [the university] are making our assessments based on companies that have not complied with the policy.

According to our calculations, personnel overhead for the entire service sector has increased by 12.41 percent, increasing its overall overhead by 1.37 percent.

Restaurants have projected the highest increase in personnel costs at 17.04 percent, while their total overhead has increased by 5.9 percent, cutting into its 13.96 percent margin of profit by about 40 percent.

Personnel costs for retail have increased by 13.33 percent, increasing the total overhead for the industry by 1.73 percent, while transportation and storage industries have seen an increase of 9.67 percent to personnel costs, while their total overhead increased by 1.62 percent.

Some restaurant businesses said that some of their personnel costs have increased by 20 to 30 percent. While this is true, costs should at most cap out at 30 percent.

Normally, personnel costs at restaurants and eateries are 20 percent of total overhead, and in the event of a 30 percent increase in personnel costs, the total increase to overhead should rise by 6 percent. However, recently it rose by 10 percent.

If business owners are not in agreement on increasing prices, the market should be the prime determining factor.

Even so, there must be a clear reason, whether it is higher rent, increased prices for water and electricity, or additional material costs. The amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) cannot be blamed for everything.

The manufacturing industry is affected to a lesser degree, with 8.01 percent overall personnel increase and total overhead increase of 0.8 percent.

However, labor-intensive manufacturing industries are affected to a greater degree.

For example, personnel costs for the garment and jewelry industry have grown by 13.89 percent, with a total overhead increase to 2.72 percent, while estimated margin of profit stands at 2.17 percent.

The furs and leathers manufacturers have seen their total overhead increased to 2.1 percent, while its project margin of profit only stands at 2.9 percent.

These companies are seeing higher overhead and lower profits and might be the first to do away with overtime.

The consumer price index (CPI) over the past five years has been at an all-time low due to the downturn in Taiwan’s economy, but the businesses have all refrained from scaling up the prices until now.

The government’s reaction to price increases has also been on the slow side.

With Premier Lin Chuan (林全) saying that “price hikes are an inevitable result,” business owners see no reason not to increase their prices accordingly.

LT: Some companies have already increased their prices, reduced services, or placed restrictions on overtime as well as the hiring of temporary staff. How does all this affect workers and consumers?

Hsin: When the legislators amended the law, they did not think of how many people would not be able to work overtime due to the amendments. Worse, the index used to calculate overtime was the result of a “compromise” at the Legislative Yuan after a considerable debate.