Two seamen allegedly found with illegal drugs

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police arrested two navy petty officers on alleged possession of ketamine while conducting checks in Kaohsiung nightclubs yesterday, while in New Taipei City a man was charged over the death of a woman after a motel party.

Two petty officers arrested in a police sweep yesterday morning were allegedly found in possession of ketamine and drug paraphernalia inside a nightclub’s VIP suite with hostesses.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) demanded that Ministry of National Defense officials address the issue of illegal drug use in the military, conduct an investigation and disclose the findings to the public.

“Investigations into drugs found on the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung have not been concluded. Now we have two officers caught partying with hostesses and in possession of drugs at a nightclub. The ministry must tell people about drug policies and measures taken in the military, and let people know about results of the investigation,” he said.

Judiciary officials have also warned people about drugs sold in packages disguised as coffee powder, which could cause serious injury or death because of the unknown substances used in synthetic drug mixes and dosage amounts.

A man surnamed Chou (周), 30, was charged on Friday with illegal drug possession and negligence resulting in death after a woman, surnamed Wu (吳), 30, was found dead in a motel last month.

New Taipei City Prosecutors said Wu was Chou’s girlfriend, and she lost unconsciousness while partying at the motel after taking drugs.

Chou rushed Wu to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police found 10 pouches of mixed synthetic drugs and 10 ecstasy pills in the hotel room, which Chou said were supplied by another couple at the party, who were also charged with possession of illegal drugs.