National Palace Museum to open an outreach office

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Palace Museum on Wednesday announced it would open an office dedicated to promoting international exchanges and attracting foreign visitors in response to the decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan.

Director Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀) said the office would increase the museum’s advertising in Taiwan and improve its international competitiveness.

The new office would integrate resources from government agencies to promote exchanges, establish mechanisms for cooperation, forge closer ties and sign memorandums of understanding with museums worldwide, Lin said.

Although the museum saw fewer Chinese tourists last year, it did attract more tourists from other nations, Lin said.

The number of Chinese visitors to the museum last year was 1,795,094, down 28.9 percent from 2015, while there were 24,281 visitors from Southeast Asia, an increase of 23.9 percent from the previous year, Lin said citing museum data.

There were 14,139 tourists from Europe and the US, up 58.6 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, 305,211 Japanese visited the museum, up 33.2 percent from 2015, and 175,545 South Koreans, an increase of 28.9 percent from a year earlier.

The museum had 2,176,905 visitors last year, a 3 percent year-on-year increase, it said.