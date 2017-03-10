Jaywalker given six-year jail term after rider’s death

By Lin Chia-tung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Keelung District Court sentenced a woman to six years in prison and ordered her to pay NT$5.6 million (US$180,529) in compensation after she caused a traffic accident in September 2014 by jaywalking that killed a 30-year-old motorcyclist.

The woman, surnamed Chen (陳), jaywalked across Beining Road in Keelung.

Police said a pedestrian crossing was less than 30m from where Chen crossed the road.

A man, surnamed Lee (李), was riding a scooter with his girlfriend, surnamed Wu (吳), on the back.

Lee lost control of the scooter trying to avoid Chen and skidded into an oncoming vehicle lane and collided with a car, the court said.

Paramedics pronounced Lee dead at the scene, while Wu sustained a ruptured liver and lung contusions, the court said.

Chen was charged with involuntary manslaughter under the Criminal Code, the court said.

Lee’s family sued Chen for NT$6.6 million to cover funeral, medical and living expenses for Lee’s parents and for psychological trauma. The court ruled that Chen should pay NT$5.6 million, with each parent receiving NT$1.5 million for psychological trauma and medical and funeral compensation.

Chen is also required to care for Lee’s parents in addition to paying the compensation.

The prison sentence can be communicated to a NT$180,000 fine, the court said.