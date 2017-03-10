Reinvention not to discredit Chiang: minister

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Reinventing the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall is not aimed at discrediting Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), but facing the nation’s authoritarian past, just as the quest for transitional justice is not aimed at assessing a historical figure’s contributions or faults, but establishing the facts and promoting human rights, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) told lawmakers in Taipei yesterday.

Cheng made the remarks during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Yosi Takun, a Seediq, asked Cheng for her views on Chiang.

The ministry’s work is to establish the National Human Rights Museum, where files from the White Terror era are to be displayed, rather than form an opinion on Chiang, which she said is the job of historians, Cheng said.

Yosi said that he agrees with advocates of transitional justice, calling on the KMT to disclose files so historians can judge Chiang fairly.

Cheng said that the pursuit of transitional justice and counting a person’s achievements and misdeeds are two separate issues — a notion she reiterated several times, as Yosi seemed determined to address both issues together.

“What the families of people killed, beaten or imprisoned in the White Terror era care about most is identifying the culprits and figuring out the context in which the incidents occurred, whereas opinions on a person would be formed by society as more historic data are made available,” Cheng said.

Citing a survey by the Chinese-language China Times, which found that 55 percent of respondents were against removing Chiang-themed products from souvenir stores at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the facility’s closure on Feb. 28 to mourn victims of the 228 Incident, Yosi said that Cheng was “burdened with political prejudices” in her plans for the Taipei landmark.

Cheng interrupted to say that she too hopes that people would not see the ministry’s work with political prejudices, but rather from a perspective conducive to promoting human rights.

It is an “unavoidable” task of the ministry, which governs the memorial hall, to reform the landmark, she said.

“Allocating a sizable portion of the budget to maintain an authoritarian symbol defeats the purpose of transitional justice,” Cheng said.

“My conscience tells me that I should promote values of human rights,” she said. “I do not think that when foreign visitors see the [planned] Chingmei Human Rights Park and the Green Island Human Rights Park they understand why the nation uses so many resources to commemorate a dictator.”

“As a minister, I must be consistent,” she said.

The questions were based on a claim that the ministry is working to “discredit” Chiang, she said, adding that the poll numbers would have been different had respondents been asked for their views on “removing authoritarian symbols.”

In other developments, the ministry outlined plans to create a special office to help filmmakers and television program producers to obtain funding from the NT$12 billion (US$387 million) cultural fund allocated by the National Development Council to upgrade the film and television broadcasting industries.

Ministry statistics showed that the fund has a poor utilization rate, with projects submitted by the two sectors, along with the popular music industry, only obtaining NT$96 million and NT$100 million from the fund last year and in 2015 respectively.