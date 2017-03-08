Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

Changhua calls for artwork

An art competition in Changhua County has begun soliciting submissions in six categories: oil and watercolor painting; 3D crafts; photography; digital arts; calligraphy and seal engraving; and Chinese ink and gouache painting. The first prize in each category at the 18th Huangsi Art Exhibition is to be a trophy and NT$100,000, while the best of the six first prizes is to receive the Huangsi Award and an additional NT$300,000, the Changhua County Government’s Cultural Affairs Bureau said. The bureau will accept submissions from Republic of China citizens from March 24 to April 5. Since 2000, artists from all walks of life and of all ages have taken part in the competition, the bureau said, adding that last year’s winner in the 3D crafts category was an inmate at a local jail.

CRIME

Police detain pickpockets

Five South Korean nationals caught pickpocketing at the Taipei 101 shopping mall on Saturday have been detained and held incommunicado, Taipei District Court officials said. A court judge upheld a request for their detainment by Taipei district prosecutors, who said the South Koreans could pose a flight risk. Police said they had been on the trail of a group of South Korean pickpockets after receiving several reports of thefts during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January and early last month. A special team was organized to probe the case, police added. On Jan. 29, three members of the group stole more than NT$30,000 from people near Taipei Railway Station, dividing up the spoils on the spot and leaving Taiwan soon after, police said. When they learned that the three suspects had returned to Taiwan on March 3 with two other women, the team began following them, leading to their capture, police said.

CRIME

Authorities kill drug dealer

A Taiwanese man suspected of drug dealing in Indonesia was shot dead by local authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday. The man, surnamed Kao (高), was killed by Indonesian police while resisting arrest, the ministry said, adding that an accomplice surnamed Liu, who was also seen at the scene of the crime, was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs. The ministry confirmed the incident after receiving information from the nation’s representative office in Indonesia. As of press time last night, further details about the death and arrest of the Taiwanese have yet to be established. The ministry said it respects the ongoing investigation by Indonesian authorities, adding that further information would be disclosed after its completion.

GENDER EQUALITY

Women feel ill-treated: poll

Women in Taiwan still do not feel they are generally treated fairly in the workplace, particularly after they get married or become pregnant, the results of an online survey released by 1111 Job Bank on Monday showed. Among the married women or women with children surveyed in the poll, 47 percent said they had been treated in an unfriendly manner by their bosses or colleagues after they got married or became pregnant. The survey also found that 74 percent of the polled women changed their career plans because of marriage or pregnancy, with more than half changing jobs to better adjust to family life and one-fifth resigning to become full-time mothers. The survey questioned 1,111 women who are married or have children from Feb. 17 to Friday last week. A total of 809 valid samples were collected, with a margin of error of 2.96 percentage points.