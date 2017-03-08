Traffic-calming zones to be introduced

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Monday said it plans to introduce “traffic-calming” zones nationwide, with the first such areas to be in the six special municipalities: Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) proposed the measure to the legislature’s Transportation Committee as part of the ministry’s program to improve road safety.

Traffic-calming zones would be built in residential areas, commercial districts and at schools. The speed limit would be restricted to 30kph in the zones to improve safety for school students, as well as elderly people.

The reduced speed limit means accidents are less likely to be fatal, Hochen said.

“Traffic-calming zones are the opposite of speed and efficiency. From a safety standpoint, the question is about respecting other people’s right to life,” he said.

It is impossible to build calming zones everywhere, Hochen said.

However, some cities have quiet zones near hospitals or schools, meaning motorists are asked not to make excessive noise, he said.

The ministry hopes that municipal governments will expand the number of traffic-calming zones and review speed limits.

Hochen said that enforcing calming zones might be difficult and local governments should take into account the needs of their residents and industries.

“It takes time to incorporate universal values into government policies and people’s lives. The process might involve some compromises,” he said, adding the ministry is willing to help local governments.

The ministry is to decide on a time frame for the project in the next three months, Hochen said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) and Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) and New Power Party Legislator Hung Tzu-yung (洪慈庸) said it is important to offer public transport users discounts when transferring between different systems.

Hung said that discounts would help increase public transport system usage in Taichung and improve the air quality in central Taiwan.

Air pollution, in part, comes from motor vehicle emissions, she said.

Lee said that Taiwan’s public transport usage rate is only 16 percent, compared with 50 percent in Singapore.

He said people are generally sensitive to ticket price differences, adding that 40 percent of high-speed rail passengers purchase tickets using discounts.

The Taipei City Government has sufficient funding to offer discounts, Lee said, adding that not all counties can and the central government should subsidize public transport discounts.

Hochen said the ministry is willing to assist local governments, but long-term each locality should have a plan to develop its public transport systems.