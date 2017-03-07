Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Taipei to allow gay rentals

The Taipei City Government is processing a regulatory amendment that would allow registered same-sex couples to rent public housing units, a city official said on Sunday. The amendment has been approved by the city and is soon to enter the next stage which is consulting public opinion on the proposal, Department of Urban Development division chief Chien Se-fang (簡瑟芳) said. The amendment would then be reviewed by the Taipei City Council in May, before being promulgated, Chien said. The public housing units would be allocated based on the size of a household, he said. Since Taipei began allowing the registration of same-sex couples in June 2015, the number of couples registering has reached 298, of which 55 are male and 243 are female, city government data showed.

SOCIETY

Young Japanese grateful

A group of Japanese students on Sunday expressed thanks for the aid that Taiwan provided to their country after it was hit by a massive earthquake on March 11, 2011. At a cultural event in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), the students invited the audience to don yukatas — light-weight casual kimonos — and fold paper cranes. The event, dubbed “Japan-Taiwan Bonds of Heart,” featured exhibits on Japanese culture and religions, and included music, singing and dance performances. It was the sixth consecutive year that the group, called the “Thanking Taiwan Activity Commission,” had organized such an event to express the Japanese people’s gratitude to Taiwan for donating more than ￥20 billion (US$175.92 million) in cash and other relief materials to victims of the earthquake and tsunami.