Incidence of breast cancer in Taipei highest in nation

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The incidence rate of breast cancer among Taipei residents is the highest in the nation, the Taipei Department of Health said yesterday, adding that less than 40 percent of eligible residents took free breast cancer screening offered by the department.

Breast cancer has been the most common type of cancer among female Taipei residence for several years, the department said, adding that its incidence rate is 74.48 per 100,000 people, higher than the national average 69.1.

The department, along with the Taiwan Breast Cancer Foundation and the Formosa Cancer Foundation, urged women to pay attention to their health and undergo regular cancer screenings.

Risk factors associated with breast cancer include early onset menstruation, late menopause, late pregnancy or infertility, and history of breast cancer in the family, Taiwan Breast Cancer Foundation president Chang King-jen (張金堅) said, adding that excess weight, not exercising, unhealthy diet and smoking also contribute.

He said women over 45 years old should undergo mammograms regularly and should maintain a healthy lifestyle, adding that people should start exercising at a younger age because prevention is more important than treatment.

The department said it provided free mammogram examinations to about 192,000 women between 2015 and last year, adding that 926 of them were diagnosed with breast cancer.

It added that there are about 515,000 women aged between 45 and 65 in Taipei, which means that more than 60 percent of them, or about 312,000 people, did not use the free service.

Although the incidence and mortality rates of cervical cancer have been falling in the city, 421 people were diagnosed with cervical cancer last year, the department said, advising women over 30 years old to undergo a Pap smear test every year.