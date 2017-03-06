Suspected S Korean pickpockets picked up near Taipei 101

Staff Writer, with CNA

Police on Saturday detained a group of South Koreans for allegedly picking pockets near the Taipei 101 shopping mall.

The suspects picked people’s pockets by intentionally bumping into them, police said, adding that authorities had been following the group, which had been active in Taiwan for some time.

On Jan. 29, three of the suspects stole a total of NT$30,000 from people near Taipei Railway Station, divided up the money on the spot and left Taiwan, police said.

After finding out that the three suspects had returned to Taiwan on Friday alongside two women, police followed the suspects and detained them, they said.

An investigation was launched to look into the possibility of a bigger pickpocket ring, police said.

In separate news, a 41-year-old woman was arrested at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday as she tried to board a plane to Seoul with more than 2kg of amphetamine, aviation police said.

The woman, who was booked on a China Airlines flight, was wearing bulky clothes and acting suspiciously during a security check at Terminal 1, police said.

A body search revealed that she was carrying three packets of the drug strapped to her abdomen and legs, they said.

She told police during questioning that she was promised NT$250,000 by a friend to carry 2.2kg of amphetamine to Seoul.

The woman, identified by her surname, Hsieh (謝), was turned over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of smuggling drugs in violation of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), police said.