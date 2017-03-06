Aviation fans to lose favorite spot

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Aviation fans will lose their favorite spot in Taipei to take photographs of aircraft once the Civil Aeronautics Administration finishes its expansion of walls surrounding Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) next year.

Lane 180, Binjiang Street, is close to the end of the airport’s Runway 10. Aviation fans are often seen lingering outside the wall separating the end of the runway and the lane to watch aircraft landing or taking off.

The airport has also installed an observation deck atop Terminal Two.

However, aviation fans say it is much more thrilling to stand in the lane and watch aircraft fly over their heads with their engines roaring.

They said they can also take much better photographs of the aircraft from the lane, including clear shots of aircraft holds.

However, the administration said it has purchased about two hectares of property from the Taipei City Government and from local residents, allowing it to expand its perimeter wall further west. The lane is to become part of the aircraft’s restricted zone when the expansion is finished next year.

The aviation authority said that the airport is aiming to meet International Civil Aviation Organization safety standards in terms of the required buffer zone between the end of a runway and land occupied by residents.

Although Taiwan is not a member of the organization, the nation abides by its standards, the administration said.

It cost NT$8 billion (US$257.9 million) to acquire the land necessary to expand the buffer zone, the administration said.